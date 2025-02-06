Sergey Lavrov: Moscow is interested in further strengthening Russian-Abkhaz relations

6 Feb. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on the upcoming presidential elections in Abkhazia. According to the Russian Foreign Minister, Moscow is interested in further developing relations between the countries, and also expects elections in the republic to be held in accordance with the law.

"We know that you have elections coming up, and we very much hope that they will be held in accordance with the constitution without any excesses. Everything will be done to ensure that the will of the Abkhaz people is expressed freely and democratically",

Sergey Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, Moscow sees opportunities for further development of relations in the energy and tourism sectors, which will also have a positive impact on the well-being of the citizens of Abkhazia.

The Russian Foreign Minister also noted that Russia expects the airport in Sukhumi to open soon, which should have a positive impact on increasing the flow of tourists to the republic.