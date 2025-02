6 Feb. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A 20 kg gas cylinder exploded in the western part of Armenia, injuring three people, the Rescue Service of the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs announced on February 6.

The incident occurred at about 16:00 local time in the village of Yeraskh, located in the Ararat region. Rescuers were sent to the scene of the emergency.

As a result of the incident, an 18-year-old, a 48-year-old and a 56-year-old man were injured. All of them were taken to the hospital.