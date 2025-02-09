UAE company sponsors Azerbaijani football club

9 Feb. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani football club Neftchi has signed a sponsorship agreement with Palm Sports, a sports management company, according to a message published on the club’s website.

Under the agreement, which will be valid until 2030, Palm Sports will have the right to change the name of the Baku team's home stadium and football center.

The new names for the stadium and center will be given after they are agreed upon by representatives of the club and the company.

Starting from the 2025-2026 season, the company's logo will also be on the team’s uniform.

Let us remind that Palm Sports is owned by International Holding Company, a global investment holding company founded in 1998.

Tournament table

After 21 rounds, Neftchi is in 7th place in the Azerbaijan Championship with 21 points. Karabakh leads the standings with 50 points.