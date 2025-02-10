Pezeshkian calls for probe into deadly bus crash in Iran

10 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A bus carrying schoolgirls crashed in the southern Iranian province of Kerman last week. Six students lost their lives and 27 others were injured.

President Pezeshkian emphasized the need for an investigation into the crash so as to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The president said he had been deeply saddened by the news of the incident, extending condolences to the families of the victims. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.