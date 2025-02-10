Trump ready to meet with Putin `at the right time’

10 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he could meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the right time.

"I would imagine I would be meeting with Putin at the right time," Donald Trump said.

When asked whether he has had a telephone conversation with Putin before or after his inauguration on January 20, Trump said: "I’ve had. Let’s just say I’ve had. And I expect to have more conversations."

"If we are talking, I don’t want to tell you about the conversation, it’s too early, but I do believe that we are making progress," Donald Trump said.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he could neither confirm nor deny reports about contacts between the two leaders.