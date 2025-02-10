Trump wants U.S. to buy Gaza

10 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington can buy the Gaza Strip, establish control over it, and then rebuild it with the help of Arab countries.

"I'm committed to buying and owning Gaza. As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it, other people may do it, through our auspices," Donald Trump said.

The U.S. leader emphasized that the U.S. is "committed to owning it, taking it" and making sure that the radical Hamas movement "doesn’t move back," Associated Press reported.

He is promoting the idea of forcibly relocating hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from Gaza. In his opinion, Arab countries will accept and host them after negotiations with the U.S. Trump is convinced that the Palestinians would leave Gaza if they had a choice.