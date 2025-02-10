Arab League summit to discuss Palestine

10 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Egypt will host an emergency Arab summit on February 27 to discuss the ongoing developments in the Palestinian territories.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the summit, scheduled to take place in Cairo, came after coordination with Bahrain and the current president of the Arab League.

The decision to hold the summit came "after consultations and coordination by Egypt at the highest levels with brotherly Arab countries in recent days, including the State of Palestine, which requested the summit, in order to address the latest and critical developments regarding the Palestinian cause," according to the statement.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington would “take over” Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere.