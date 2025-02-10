Why Iran not ready for nuclear talks with U.S.?

10 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump talks about his desire to start negotiations with Iran, but meanwhile he is building new plots against it, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"Trump keeps talking about his willingness to negotiate with Iran. At the same time, he is signing more and more new decrees with anti-Iran plots," Masoud Pezeshkian said.

According to him, the U.S. can only dream of bringing Iran to its knees.

Last week, Donald Trump signed an executive order to restore maximum U.S. pressure on Tehran.