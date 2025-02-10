Rospotrebnadzor finds Black Sea fish in compliance with norms

10 Feb. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare have made over 1,200 tests of Black Sea fish for potentially dangerous substances but found no incompliances with hygienic norms.

"Fish and aquaculture, including oysters and mussels, are tested by four parameters: organoleptic indicators, histamine, benzopyrene and polychlorinated biphenyls. In total, over 1,200 tests have been made, and no incompliances with hygienic standards was found," Rospotrebnadzor said.

The service continues to test air and water from drinking water intakes and mains and found no incompliances so far. But petroleum products in the seawater and coastal sand were found.