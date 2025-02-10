Georgia to change legislation regarding foreign ambassadors

10 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia continues to amend its legislation, this time focusing on foreign diplomats, Guram Macharashvili, a member of parliament from the "People's Power" party said.

He emphasized that recently ambassadors have turned from diplomats into agents of foreign influence.

"Unfortunately, there is no longer any talk of diplomacy. An ambassador is sent to strengthen and improve relations with the state and society, not to dictate something to the government or insult the people",

Guram Macharashvili said.

Earlier, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze reported that foreign ambassadors have become less involved in the country's internal affairs. He attributed this to the adoption of new laws in Georgia.