Phuket-Moscow flight makes emergency landing in Bangkok

11 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Moscow-bound Boeing 777-300ER operated by Aeroflot Airlines made an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday night following a landing gear problem.

The Moscow-bound flight SU277 departed Phuket airport at 3.20pm on Monday and circled above the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand for a few hours before seeking an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province.

A Bangkok airport spokesman said that the plane had successfully landed at 9:11 p.m. local time.

Upon landing, airport staff provided drinking water to all passengers and transported them to hotels. The airline is arranging a new flight for affected passengers.