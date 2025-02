11 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

There are currently no developments regarding the opening of the border checkpoint between Armenia and Turkey, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said.

Badalyan reaffirmed that the ministry will provide updates in case of any further developments.

Earlier, an Armenian media outlet reported that the Margara checkpoint on the Armenian-Turkish border would open on March 1 and be guarded by Armenia’s National Security Service.