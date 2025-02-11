Specialists for work at NPPs to be trained in Kazakh colleges

11 Feb. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Specialists in nuclear energy will be trained in Kazakh colleges for work at the new nuclear power plant in the Almaty region, the Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev stated at the festival "City of Working Professions".

"The main goal is to increase their competitiveness at the global level and bring educational programs in line with international standards. There are plans to adopt Hungary's experience in training nuclear energy specialists",

Gani Beisembayev said.

Kazakhstani colleges will also focus on training personnel for the creation of drones and in the field of IT technologies, the minister noted.

He also reported that from the beginning of the new academic year in 2025, the volume of per capita funding for colleges will double.