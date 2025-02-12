Türkiye ready to take part in settling Ukrainian conflict - Russian envoy

12 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Turkey have identical positions on the Ukrainian settlement, both believing that diplomacy is the only way out of the conflict, Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexey Yerokhov said.

He recalled that from the very beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Turkey has shown that it is for a political settlement. According to the Russian diplomat, Turkey’s willingness to facilitate a peace deal in Ukraine continues to this day.

"Russia is open to discussing realistic peaceful initiatives and proposals," Alexey Yerokhov said.

According to him, the countries that want to play a mediatory role in the Ukrainian settlement must observe the principle of not siding with any of the parties to the conflict.