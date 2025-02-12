Iran condemns Trump's explosive statement on Nuclear Deal

12 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran alerted the United Nations to what it described as "reckless and inflammatory statements" by U.S. President Donald Trump threatening the use of force, and warned that "any act of aggression will have severe consequences."

In a letter to the U.N. Security Council, Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani referenced Trump's remarks, in which he spoke of a preference to do a deal to stop Tehran getting a nuclear weapon over bombing the country.

"These reckless and inflammatory statements flagrantly violate international law and the U.N. Charter," Iravani said.

He warned that any act of aggression will have severe consequences, for which the U.S. will bear full responsibility.

"Iran will resolutely defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests against any hostile action," Iravani said.

The envoy urged the U.N. Security Council to condemn Trump's "brazen rhetoric."