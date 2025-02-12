Trump fires USAID's inspector general

12 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The White House has fired the inspector general of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

USAID Inspector General Paul Martin was fired Tuesday, though rather than coming from USAID acting administrator and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the firing reportedly came from the White House Office of Presidential Personnel.

The dismissal comes days after the USAID inspector general published a report that was critical of the Donald Trump administration’s pause on aid, NBC News reported.

It also comes a day after USAID warned that the Trump administration’s dismantling of USAID had made it all but impossible to monitor $8.2 billion in humanitarian funds.