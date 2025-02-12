12 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The wish to join the European Union is Armenia's sovereign right, but Europe's attitude is not entirely clear, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is Armenia's sovereign right, Armenians themselves should clarify all other issues, to what extent this is a mutual wish, how do the Europeans themselves feel about it," Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, there are certain political forces in Armenia that believe that orientation towards the EU will bring certain additional dividends even in the absence of a clear understanding of the European Union’s interests.

Dmitry Peskov urged Armenia to pay attention to the complexity of the process of joining the EU. He recalled the experience of various countries that have been placed in long queues for EU membership, sometimes waiting for decades.