Jolfa almost doubles export volume

12 Feb. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

The volume of Iranian goods exported through the Jolfa customs checkpoint has increased by 39% in the first 10 months of the current Iranian year, to $213 mln.

Iran has significantly increased its exports of goods through the Jolfa customs checkpoint. The exports rose by 39%, Ali Beysalam, Director General of Customs, said.

"The majority of goods sent abroad from Jolfa customs are petroleum products, facing stones, tiles and ceramics, boards and plastic products,”

- Ali Beysalam said.

During the first 10 months of the current Iranian year, 336,668 tons of goods worth almost $213 mln were sent through Jolfa customs.