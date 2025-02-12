Turkish ex-PM proposes turning Gaza into Turkish Autonomy

12 Feb. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

According to Ahmet Davutoğlu, Ankara needs to get involved in deciding the post-war fate of the Gaza Strip. The politician is sure that the enclave could become part of Türkiye.

Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and leader of the opposition party Gelecek (Future) proposed returning Gaza to the orbit of Turkish influence.

The politician suggests making Gaza a Turkish autonomy. According to Davutoglu, Ankara has historical grounds for this as the successor to the Ottoman Empire.

"Türkiye, as the legitimate successor of the Ottoman Empire, must treat the people of Gaza as historical comrades and fellow citizens. Let the people of Gaza hold a referendum and join Türkiye as an autonomous region until a Palestinian state is established. The decision is up to the people of Gaza,”

– Ahmet Davutoğlu said.