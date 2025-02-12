Zheleznovodsk doubles tourist flow

12 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of tourists coming to Zheleznovodsk has doubled in 7 years, the mayor of the resort city said. It is planned to further increase the tourist flow.

Over the years, more tourists prefer to spent vacation in Zheleznovodsk, mayor of the city Yevgeny Bakulin said.

In 2024, according to the health resorts statistics, the number of guests in Zheleznovodsk reached nearly 180,000.

"Over 7 years, in 2018-2024, the tourist flow has doubled,”

– Bakulin said.

The head of the resort city added that according to the data from mobile operators, the figure is even higher: 380,000 tourists spent more than one day in Zheleznovodsk.