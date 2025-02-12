Armenia explains importance of EU accession

12 Feb. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The bill on Armenia's European integration, adopted today in the first reading, is important as it serves to ensure the country's security, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

The bill on accession to the European Union will also help to guarantee Armenia's security, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"In terms of security, this is a very important component,”

– the head of government stated.

He explained that if the law is adopted by the National Assembly, it will not mean that Armenia has become an EU member or even a candidate. However, Pashinyan emphasized, it will still be a significant decision.