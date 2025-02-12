Putin, Trump talked for 1.5 hours

12 Feb. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump. The conversation between the presidents lasted nearly 1.5 hours.

American President Donald Trump reported a long telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The head of the United States said that he spoke with Putin about Ukraine, the Middle East, energy issues and other topics.

"I just had a long and very meaningful telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin,”

- Donald Trump said.

According to the US President, during the conversation the great history of Russia and the United States was recalled, as well as the successful joint fight during World War II and its huge losses.