3rd CIS Games to be held in Azerbaijan in September-October

12 Feb. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the date of the 3rd CIS Games, which will be held in Azerbaijan this year, was announced. The large-scale sporting event will be held in the fall.

The dates of the 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan were announced during the first meeting of the Organizing Committee of the competition, which took place today.

The 3rd CIS Games will take place on September 28-October 8. The competitions will be held in 7 Azerbaijani cities.

The majority of the competitions, in 8 sports, will be held in Ganja. Tournaments will also be held in Mingachevir, Gabala, Sheki, Goygol, Yevlakh and Khankendi. CIS athletes will compete in 23 sports.