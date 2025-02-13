New European Parliament’s draft resolution ridiculed in Georgia

13 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze slammed the European Parliament's draft resolution On the Further Deterioration of the Political Situation in Georgia as “unfair”, “being worth nothing”.

The PM noted “to date, the European Parliament has approved five resolutions on Georgia, and all of them were unserious”, adding this was “another, sixth frivolous resolution initiated in the European Parliament”.

"This draft resolution, like the previous ones, is worth absolutely nothing, as these resolutions do not reflect the reality," Kobakhidze said.

The head of the Government added “in view of all this, the European Parliament’s resolution has no value for us, based on its content and unfairness”.

The draft resolution is set to be voted on February 13.