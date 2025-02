13 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has embarked on a working visit to Germany today, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

The visit schedules Bayramov's participation in the 61st Munich Security Conference and meetings with high-ranking officials.

The Munich Security Conference, which will take place on February 14-16, will debate the most pressing challenges to international security.