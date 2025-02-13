Iran threatens US and Israel with massive construction of nuclear facilities

13 Feb. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will increase the number of its nuclear facilities hundreds of times if the USA and Israel decide to attack them. This statement was made by the President of the Islamic Republic during his visit to Bushehr province on February 13.

Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that while buildings can be struck, it is impossible to target the "brains" behind their construction.

"They (the US and Israel - editor's note) threaten to strike our nuclear centers. <...> Let them strike a hundred centers, thousands of such centers will be built again",

Masoud Pezeshkian said.