Tokayev supports dialogue between Russia and USA on Ukraine

13 Feb. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Kazakhstan supports the beginning of a political dialogue between Russia and the USA on Ukraine, the Kazakh leader's press service reported.

"This is a positive trend; it will also benefit Kazakhstan. Therefore, we will support this trend as much as possible",

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He emphasized that the republic had initially advocated for resolving the situation through diplomatic means.

Let us recall that the day before, the leaders of Russia and the USA held a 1,5 hour telephone conversation, during which both sides agreed to begin the negotiation process on Ukraine.