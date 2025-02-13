Upper Lars becomes leader in cargo transit in Russia

13 Feb. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Upper Lars checkpoint became the leader in cargo transportation in Russia over the past year, the Ministry of Transport reported.

Over 4.8 million tons of cargo were transported through the checkpoint on the border of Russia and Georgia, which is significantly more than through any other border checkpoints in the country.

Second place in the cargo turnover rating was taken by the Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint on the border of Azerbaijan and Dagestan, with 3.7 million tons of cargo transported. The Zabaikalsk checkpoint was also in the top three, with a volume of 2.5 million tons.

It should be noted that the average throughput capacity of Upper Lars has increased by 15% since 2021.