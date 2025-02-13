Fluorography no longer be performed in Armenia

13 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Fluorography will no longer be available in hospitals and clinics in Armenia, according to the resolution adopted at a meeting of the Armenian government.

The equipment used for the procedure will be decommissioned.

According to the conclusion of the Ministry of Health, fluorography has lost its relevance and is less effective than alternative diagnostic methods.

The ministry also noted that the level of radiation in fluorographs is higher than in modern digital X-rays and MRI machines.

In addition to this, fluorographs used in medical institutions in Armenia were manufactured in the USSR. This complicates the process of servicing these devices, since the enterprises that produced them no longer exist.