Earthquake hits Sochi

13 Feb. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another earthquake occurred today in Kuban, according to information published on the website of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

It was recorded at 15:12 Moscow time, with the epicenter located 20 km from Sochi and 12 km from Dagomys.

According to seismologists, today's tremors reached a magnitude of 4, with the center located at a depth of 8 km.

Local residents reported that the earthquake was clearly felt. Some noticed furniture swaying in their homes, while others complained about chandeliers rattling and dishes clanging.

Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kuban specified the magnitude: it reached 4.4. The department added that the infrastructure was not damaged, and there were no injured.

Let us remind you that the earthquake was recorded in Tuapse the day before. Its magnitude was 3.9.