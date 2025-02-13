MP from Georgian Dream: Security contributes to tourism development in Georgia

13 Feb. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tourism in Georgia is developing systematically not only due to ancient history, culture and cuisine, but also because of the safe environment in the country, Levan Machavariani, MP from the ruling "Georgian Dream" party, said, commenting on the rating from World of Statistics.

The World of Statistics ranking assessed the safety of countries for tourists. Georgia took an honorable fourth place among all European countries. Only Croatia, Slovenia and Iceland ranked higher.

"In addition to our ancient culture, unique traditions, beautiful nature, delicious cuisine and exceptional hospitality, there is another reason why tourism in our country is growing at such a pace",

Levan Machavariani said.

Let us remind you that the flow of tourists to Georgia may increase to 8 million people in 2025, according to a forecast by the country's tourism administration.