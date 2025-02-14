Accident involving seven cars occurs in Yerevan

14 Feb. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, February 13, a massive accident involving seven vehicles occurred in Yerevan, the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia reported.

The accident occurred on Shirak Street at around 14:41 local time (13:41 Moscow time). Three Nissan cars, as well as a Honda, Isuzu, Mercedes and Opel were involved.

As a result of the accident, a man driving a Mercedes was injured and taken to the hospital.

The causes of the incident are currently unknown. An investigation is underway.