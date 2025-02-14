Kobakhidze assesses economic situation in Georgia

14 Feb. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze assessed the economic situation in Georgia at the beginning of the year. According to the Prime Minister, the first month of the year was economically successful for the country.

"We have seen a significant surge in foreign trade... January was very active in economic terms, and this should continue throughout the year",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

Kobakhidze also hightlighted foreign investments from the UAE, which are expected to accelerate the country's economic development.

It should be noted that Georgia's foreign trade grew by almost 40% in January, with the country's trade turnover reaching $2 billion.