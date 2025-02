15 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the US State Department said.

The meeting reportedly focused on U.S.-Turkish relations, common interests in the region and ways to further strengthen bilateral trade.

The parties also discussed joint efforts to fight terrorism and support peace in the Caucasus and the Middle East.

In addition, the Turkish Foreign Minister and his U.S. counterpart discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.