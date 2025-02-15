15 Feb. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Alexander Trufanov has been released by Hamas, as the Palestinian movement announced earlier. The Kremlin thanked the Palestinians for the decision.

Moscow welcomes the release of Alexander Trufanov from captivity and expresses gratitude to the Hamas leadership, the official Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the event.

"Moscow welcomes the release of Alexander Trufanov in Palestine and expresses gratitude to the Hamas leadership for the decision,”

– Dmitry Peskov said.