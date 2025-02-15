15 Feb. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

As reported by the media, officials from the US and Russia will soon hold talks in Saudi Arabia as part of preparation work for a meeting between Putin and Trump to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

As reported by Bloomberg, the parties will work out the details of a possible meeting between the leaders of the two countries, who may discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

“Officials from the US and Russia will meet next week in Saudi Arabia to pave the way for a potential leaders’ summit as soon as the end of the month,”

– Bloomberg wrote.