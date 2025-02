16 Feb. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Eastern Anatolia region of Türkiye today, AFAD reported.

It is noted that seismologists recorded an earthquake at around 02:20. It occurred near the city of Bingöl in the Yedisu region. The hypocenter was located at a depth of 12.7 km.

There have been no reports about damage or casualties.