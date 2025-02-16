Two children killed at construction site in Batumi: investigation launched

16 Feb. 14:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

A tragedy occurred at a construction site in Batumi's "Dream City" district: two boys were playing near their home, when they fell into a ditch filled with water, local media reported.

According to reports, the children were searched for all day. When they were found, the boys were still alive, but died in the hospital later. The Georgian police have launched an investigation under the article "Causing death by negligence".

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the head of the Adjara government Tornike Rizhvadze expressed their condolences to the families and friends of the deceased children.

"This is a very difficult night. It is hard to put into words the tragedy that unfolded in the "Dream City". Two minors died. The investigation is working to determine the details of what happened. My condolences to the families. At such a time, it is impossible to find words of consolation. We stand with them",

Tornike Rizhvadze said.