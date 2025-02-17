3rd Caspian Economic Forum kicks off in Tehran

17 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The III Caspian Economic Forum has officially commenced in Tehran today.

The forum gathered heads of transport and trade organizations, entrepreneurs, and representatives of companies from Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

The two-day event is being held with the aim of presenting solutions to increase the economic and commercial cooperation between the Caspian Sea littoral states.

Key topics include energy, finance, tourism, healthcare, investment in free trade zones and logistics.