Kremlin: Lavrov and Ushakov to meet with U.S. delegation in Riyadh

17 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Larov are heading to Riyadh today for talks with U.S. representatives, Putin’s Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to Peskov, Lavrov and Ushakov will be able to send urgent reports to Russian President Vladimir Putin, if necessary.

The spokesman explained that a full report would be presented on their return to Moscow.

"There is an opportunity to do it either way. Of course, a full report will be in Moscow, but if any urgent reports are needed, then all communication opportunities are available," Peskov said.

On February18, the sides will discuss restoring the full scope of bilateral relations as well as preparations for potential talks on the Ukrainian settlement and a meeting between the two leaders, Donald Trump and Putin.