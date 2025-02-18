Kazakhstan and EU country agree on oil supply

18 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan and Hungary have agreed on oil deliveries and joint energy projects following a meeting between Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Astana.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, including the current state and future prospects of their countries’ energy industries, the Kazakh Energy Ministry reported.

The officials highlighted the importance of efficient development at the Rozhkovskoye gas condensate field, in which companies from both countries are involved.

They also addressed the issue of supplying Kazakh oil to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline, reaching an agreement on trial deliveries by 2025.