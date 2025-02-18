Treason article to be restored to Georgia’s criminal code

Executive Secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream party Mamuka Mdinaradze announced an article on treason would be restored to the country’s Criminal Code.
In his comments at a press briefing, the official said the article had previously been removed from the code by the former United National Movement Government in April 2007.
"By our decision, the article 'Treason' will be added to the Criminal Code of Georgia, or it would be more correct to say, it will be restored in the Criminal Code," Mamuka Mdinaradze said.