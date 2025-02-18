Tajik Prime Minister arrives in Iran

18 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref officially welcomed Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda on February 17 in Tehran.

A formal ceremony was held at the Sa'dabad Cultural and Historical Complex. Following the formal welcoming ceremony, Rasulzoda engaged in discussions with Mohammad Reza Aref, they participated in a joint press conference.

Mohammad Reza Aref said political relations between Iran and Tajikistan are in their “best shape,” while practical measures will be implemented to enhance economic ties between the countries.

The vice president noted that his discussions with the Tajik prime minister primarily focused on economic relations, adding that they both agreed the Iranian and Tajik economies could “complement” each other.

Rasulzoda expressed confidence that the recent cooperation agreements, signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Tajikistan in January, would pave the way for the expansion of bilateral cooperation.