Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva visit Agdam

19 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President of Azerbaijan, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Aghdam district yesterday.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the ongoing construction of the Hilton Garden Inn. As of now, 60% of the construction work has been completed.

The Hilton Garden Inn, covering a total area of 2.16 hectares, is being built near the city center of Aghdam. Designed to meet the most modern standards, it will feature 127 rooms with interior designs tailored to guests’ preferences.

On the first floor, guests will find a lobby and a comfortable waiting area. The hotel will include conference and meeting halls for various events. Its restaurant and banquet halls will offer ample opportunities for high-level dining and leisure.

The modern hotel will also feature a swimming pool, fitness center, and SPA to ensure the health and relaxation of guests. More than 100 employees are expected to work at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Moreover, Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the Aghdam Regional Digital Control Center and the Azerishig Training-Education Complex.

They also inspected the ongoing construction of the Aghdam Mugham Center, the conditions at the “Aghdam Residence” residential complex and Aghdam city secondary school No.1.

In addition, Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the ongoing construction of the second residential complex, which will consist of 1,268 apartments, nursery-kindergarten No.1