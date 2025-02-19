Hamas ready to release all Israeli hostages at once

19 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Palestinian Hamas movement has announced that it is ready to release all remaining Israeli hostages at once, Al Jazeera reported.

The group has published a statement outlining its stance during the second phase of negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas proposes exchanging all Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners in ‘one go’ during the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, with the aim of reaching a permanent truce and a full Israeli pullout," the statement reads.

The agreement to implement a ceasefire in Gaza and release hostages held in the enclave, which includes three phases, entered into force on January 19. During the 42-day first phase of the deal, Hamas is to release 33 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody. For now, Hamas has released 19 Israeli civilians.