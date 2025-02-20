Iran expands energy sector with new gas field development

20 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) is set to begin the development of the North Pars gas field soon, Managing Director of Iran's Pars Special Economic Energy Zone Organization (PSEEZ), Sekhavat Asadi said.

According to him, within the PSEEZ, 27 petrochemical plants are under construction, with an investment of $34 billion. Once operational, these facilities will double the country's petrochemical production.

"Currently, 700,000 barrels of gas condensate are produced daily in the Pars Special Economic Energy Zone. Of this, 450,000 barrels are sent to the Persian Gulf Star Oil Company, which produces approximately 40-45% of the country's gasoline," Asadi said.

Iran has disclosed a daily output of natural gas amounting to 1.1 billion cubic meters.