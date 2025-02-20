Israeli army opens fire in Gaza

20 Feb. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

IDF soldiers opened fire on several unknown individuals in Gaza. According to reports, the individuals came too close to the Israeli military positions and could pose a threat.

The incident occurred in the northern part of the enclave. The Israeli military recorded the fact of dangerous proximity to unknown individuals, who did not respond to warnings.As a result, fire was opened.

"When one of the suspects continued to move towards the soldiers, posing an immediate threat to them, additional shots were fired to neutralize the danger",

the IDF spokesperson said.

It should be noted that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has been in effect for a month. As part of the document, the parties agreed to exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. Israel also approved increased humanitarian aid supplies to the enclave.