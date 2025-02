22 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A mine exploded in the Azerbaijan's Khojaly district on February 21, according to the press service of the Agency for Mine Action of Azerbaijan

A resident of the Aghdam region, Nagi Imanov, who was a participant of the Karabakh war, stepped on an anti-personnel mine in an undemined area.

As a result of the incident, he received a leg injury, Trend reported.

The Khojaly District Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation into this incident.