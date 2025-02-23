North Ossetia to expand forests

23 Feb. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

There will be a significant increase in forested areas in the next five years in North Ossetia, the head of the republic, Sergei Menyailo, said.

"The forest area in North Ossetia will increase by 340 hectares by 2030 thanks to the "Forest Preservation" program of the "Ecological Well-Being" national project",

Menyailo said.

He also mentioned that the forest protection from fires will improve, as the region has been able to update its firefighting equipment for fighting them and enchance overall forest management.

The head of the region emphasized that, as a result of all these measures, the reproduction of forests will be maintained at least at 100% of the amount of trees cut down or lost.

It should be noted that there are more than 241,000 hectares of forest in North Ossetia in total.