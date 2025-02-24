EU approves new sanctions against Russia

24 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU on Monday adopted its 16th package of sanctions against Russia, according to the European Council.

The latest package includes economic and individual restrictive measures, affecting Russia’s "shadow" fleet, financial networks, and military-industrial complex.

The EU Council imposed sanctions on 83 individuals and entities, including 48 individuals and 35 entities.

74 ships are now restricted under EU measures.

For the first time, the EU imposed a transaction ban on foreign financial institutions using Russia’s financial messaging system, SPFS, while also expanding restrictions on 13 key regional banks.

The sanctions also include new trade restrictions on drone technology, chemicals, and software critical to Russia’s weapons development. Further limits were placed on exports of industrial materials and imports of Russian aluminum.

Eight Russian media outlets had their EU broadcasting licenses revoked, while new restrictions were imposed on Russian ports, transport networks and aviation.

The package also extends energy sanctions, restricting software used for oil and gas exploration and banning temporary storage of Russian crude oil in the EU.